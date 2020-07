MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) has decided to name CSKA Moscow hockey club the winner of the Russian Ice Hockey Championship of the 2019/2020 season, the RHF press office announced on Friday.

The previous season of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) was closed ahead of the schedule due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Before the shutdown, CSKA Moscow HC won the regular KHL season.