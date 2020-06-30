Russia’s track-and-field body RusAF asks World Athletics for delay in debt repayment

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) plans to ask the World Athletics to postpone indefinitely a repayment of the $5 million fine, the press service of the federation quoted RusAF President Yevgeny Yurchenko as saying on Tuesday.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. The dateline to pay the fine was set for July 1, 2020.

"Our appeals, which were sent to World Athletics, remained unanswered unfortunately," Yurchenko said in a letter addressed to the world’s governing body of track and field athletics.

"This is why we are addressing our appeal today not only to the chief of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, but to the World Athletics Council as well, in our open letter on behalf of all RusAF presidium’ members.".