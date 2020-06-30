Japan to come up this fall with new package of anti-coronavirus measures for 2021 Olympics

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Another stage of counter-actions against the novel coronavirus spread in Japan ahead of the postponed Summer Olympic Games will start this autumn, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS.

The Japanese high-ranking diplomat reiterated that the 2020 Summer Olympic Games were postponed for another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

"The International Olympic Committee, the Local Organizing Committee as well as other interested organizations are currently actively involved in their preparations for the Games organization next summer," Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said in an interview with TASS.

"The IOC Executive Board recently decided on the introduction of a new program, aimed at a simplified procedure of hosting the Games with the set priorities of organizing safe and affordable conditions," he said.

The Japanese ambassador to Russia stressed that the most important issue at the moment regarding the organization of Olympic Games was to provide safeguard measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As far as I know, these measures are set to be discussed this fall, when the situation may be clearer than it is now," Kozuki said. "We will come up with a number of predictions, including on behalf of experts, about what to expect in the year to come."

"Japan, as the host country, will resort to all possible measures to make sure that athletes from around the globe would enjoy the best possible conditions of their stay while spectators are there safe and supporting their athletes," the Japanese diplomat added.

"I personally cannot but wait, for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to be finally launched in Tokyo," Kozuki continued. "The government of Japan is set for a tight work on the preparations [of the Games] before the next summer, including in close collaboration with the IOC, the Local Organizing Committee, with the municipal authorities of Tokyo as well as with a number of other organizations."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,471,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 509,690 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,714,920 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.