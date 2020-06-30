Russia’s 2012 Olympic medalist in swimming Grechin announces comeback after retirement

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s 2012 Olympics bronze medalist in swimming Andrei Grechin has announced his comeback to sports after making a decision to wrap up with sports career in 2017, Russia’s Match TV sports broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Russian swimmer won the bronze of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Grechin is also the two-time silver medalist and a bronze winner of the World Aquatics Championships in addition to his two gold and three silver medals of the European Aquatics Championships.