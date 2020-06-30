Norway’s Lillehammer selected to host 2020 European Curling Championships in November

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Norway’s Lillehammer has been selected as the venue for hosting the 2020 European Curling Championships between November 21 and 28, the press office of the World Curling Federation (WCF) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the "European Curling Championships 2020 will be held in Lillehammer, Norway, between 21-28 November 2020."

"This is the fourth time Norway has hosted the European Championships - after previous editions were held in Oslo in 1977; Lillehammer in 1990; and Stavanger in 2013," the WCF’s statement reads.

Commenting on the newly-confirmed venue for the 2020 European Curling Championships, WCF President Kate Caithness said: "We are delighted to be returning the Le Gruyere AOP European Curling Championships to Lillehammer."

"It has been 30 years since these championships were last held in the city and it is fitting that they are taking place in Lillehammer’s Olympic Park," she continued. "This is an important event in our season and will see our European teams earn qualification to our world championships, where they and our other elite teams from around the world, will compete for places at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

"I am sure our friends at the Norwegian Curling Federation and the Lillehammer Curling Club will rise to the occasion and produce a first-class event for our athletes and spectators," she added.

Numerous international and domestic sports tournaments this year have been either postponed or cancelled due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

