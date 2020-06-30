Russia’s Luge Championships to be hosted by Sochi in March 2021

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian Luge Federation (RLF) has introduced adjustments to the calendar of its tournaments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has scheduled the national championships for next March in Sochi, RLF Executive Director Stanislav Tyurin told TASS on Tuesday.

Sergei Chudinov, the head coach of the Russian national luge team, told TASS in May that athletes of the Russian national luge team were set to resume their training camps beginning on June 20 in the Moscow Region's town of Paramonovo.

"We plan to organize the Summer Cup between August 22 and 26 and then to hold the Russia Cup in Sochi between November 1 and 5," Tyurin said. "The season will be crowned with the Russian Championships, which is now scheduled for March 11-16 [2021]."

The Russian Luge Federation planned earlier to hold this year’s opening training camp on May 17 in the country’s southern city of Kislovodsk, however, it was suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, provided that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are observed.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,689,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,320 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.​