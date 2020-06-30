Hainan to host international e-sports summit

HAIKOU, June 30. /TASS/. Hainan will host the Global e-Sports Summit and the annual Tencent e-sports conference in 2020, reported Xinhua.

"The Tencent Global Summit and annual e-sports conference will be held this year in Hainan's Boao,” Tencent Games Vice President and Tencent e-Sports CEO Hou Miao was quoted as saying. "Tencent, as one of the leading digital content companies in China, highly values ​​Hainan’s favorable position for [the business’s] international reach and the island’s potential for tourism and trade."

Hou Miao noted that Tencent will continue to promote the development of e-sports, taking advantage of Hainan's free port. "We will make efforts to make e-sports a new hallmark of Hainan's culture," he added.

In turn, the deputy head of Hainan's propaganda department Zhang Huaihai at a meeting with representatives of Tencent Corporation noted that the local authorities will continue to better the island’s business climate and create favorable economic conditions for companies.

Tencent Corporation is actively developing its business in high technology, AI (artificial intelligence) and electronic entertainment. It owns the Tencent QQ and WeChat instant messengers well-known in China and abroad.

The e-sports industry is one of Hainan's economy priority sectors. As part of the project to create a free trade zone on this tropical island, the Chinese authorities plan to promote the development of a modern service industry and a high-tech industry.