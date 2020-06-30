Russia’s pentathlete Lebedeva unable to join training camp after diagnosed with COVID-19

"I have been at home in self-isolation for a week already; I wasn’t hospitalized," Lebedeva said. "I was planning to join the training camp at the Severny center in Moscow and took a test for the coronavirus on June 19, which later turned out to be positive."

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s world and European medalist in modern pentathlon Svetlana Lebedeva told TASS on Tuesday she had been in self-isolation for almost a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Vyacheslav Aminov, the president of the Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation (RMPF), told TASS earlier this month that the Russian national team of modern pentathlon would begin its training sessions for the upcoming season on June 15 at the newly-built training center Severny in the north of Moscow. Russian national pentathletes were initially scheduled to gather for the training session at the Novogorsk training center outside Moscow.

"I did not feel well on June 22 and informed my doctor and later that day my coronavirus test came in positive," she continued.

"I immediately went to a medical center, where I, first of all, underwent lungs tomography," she continued. "I was prescribed special treatment and I signed an undertaking to self-isolate."

"This week I am scheduled to take two follow-up tests for the virus," Lebedeva said. "I am feeling very well at the moment and I can say that my disease runs without any symptoms."

The 29-year-old pentathlete is the bronze medalist of the 2018 European Modern Pentathlon Championships. She is also the 2012 European champion in modern pentathlon women’s relay, the silver medalist of the 2012 World Championships (in mixed relay) and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Championships (in women’s relay).

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes provided that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.

