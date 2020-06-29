FIDE to seek to involve all 195 member states in World Chess Olympiad

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) will seek to involve national teams of all 195 member states in the World Chess Olympiad, the president of the Federation Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS Monday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympiad will take place in an online format. In late March 2020, FIDE announced that the Olympiad, the first ever Chess Paralympics and the organization’s Congress will be postponed.

The Olympiad's opening ceremony, the Paralympics, the Congress and the General Assembly were supposed to take place in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk, while the main tournament was due in Moscow.

"I would like to recall that the Olympiad was supposed to take place in Khanty-Mansiysk and Moscow this year but we postponed it to 2021. This year, we will conduct an online Olympiad. Registration of the national teams will open in two to three days. We want almost every member nation to participate: I don’t know if we will be able to involve all the 195 FIDE members, but we will seek to do that," Dvorkovich said. "About 70% of the nations will participate. The Olympiad will run for almost one month."