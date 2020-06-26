Russian Premier League’s Orenburg FC cancels match against Krasnodar FC over COVID-19

According to the RFU press office, Orenburg FC decided against hosting at home Krasnodar FC on June 27 and would maintain a regime of the self-isolation after the club’s two staff members and six footballers, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. This weekend’s football match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between football clubs Orenburg and Krasnodar has been cancelled following reported cases of the novel coronavirus among footballers, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) reported on Friday.

"Orenburg FC has informed the RPL that it would be unable to organize its home match against Krasnodar FC, because the whole team is quarantined, following an order from [the country’s sanitary watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor," the RFU said in its statement.

The RFU press service announced on Thursday that four RPL clubs were fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,440) in total for violating anti-coronavirus regulations in regard to training procedures and the resumption of the league’s tournament matches.

RPL’s football club Krylya Sovetov was subjected to a fine of 30,000 rubles (almost $434), while Rostov FC and Sochi FC are scheduled to pay 25,000 rubles (over $360) each and Akhmat Grozny must pay a fine of 20,000 rubles. The fines were imposed on the mentioned-above football clubs for their failure to follow regulations regarding preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season were put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season would resume on June 19 and the RPL published later that day a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship along with a list of new regulations aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

Two days before the restart of the RPL season on June 19, Rostov FC reported that six players of the club tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the whole team was placed on the 14-day quarantine. However, the club’s Round-23 opponent, Sochi FC, refused to postpone the earlier scheduled match and Rostov FC lined up young players from the club’s football academy, who lost to Sochi FC (1-10). Coronavirus cases were also reported after the resumption of the RPL season in football clubs Dynamo Moscow, Ufa and Orenburg.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,796,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 493,870 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,299,420 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 620,794 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 384,152 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,781 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.