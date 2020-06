Russian tennis chief says 2020 Fed Cup, Davis Cup are unlikely to run this year

TASS, June 26. The Davis Cup and Fed Cup Finals have officially been cancelled for 2020 and postponed to 2021, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) press service reports.

The Davis Cup Finals was supposed to take place in Madrid on November 23-29, while the Fed Cup Finals was already rescheduled indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic after not being able to go ahead in Budapest on April 14-19.