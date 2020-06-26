Russian Football Union’s chief urges national clubs to observe Covid-related regulations

"The RFU maintains discussions with [the country’s sanitary watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor on the situation with football clubs," Alayev said. "However, we believe that the most important at the moment is to strictly abide by the list of regulations on the resumption of the tournament."

Football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season were put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season would resume on June 19 and the RPL published later that day a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship along with a list of new regulations aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Football clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) must strictly abide by the recently issued regulations on the resumption of training sessions and matches of the national season, Alexander Alayev, the secretary general of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in a statement obtained by TASS on Friday.

"These regulations are very logical," he continued. "We understand that all possible amendments [to the regulations] would be useless if footballers continue ignoring social distancing, sharing the same locker rooms or canteens, as such precedents have been already reported."

The RFU press service announced on Thursday that four RPL clubs were fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,440) in total for violating anti-coronavirus regulations in regard to training procedures and the resumption of the league’s tournament matches.

With two days before the restart of the RPL season on June 19, Rostov FC reported that six players of the club tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the whole team was put on 14-day quarantine. The club’s Round-23 opponent, Sochi FC, refused to postpone the earlier scheduled match and Rostov FC lined up young players from the club’s football academy, who lost to Sochi FC (1-10). Coronavirus cases were also reported after the resumption of the RPL season in football clubs Dynamo Moscow, Ufa and Orenburg.

"The whole team can be quarantined due to the negligence of elementary norms by some of its players," Alayev said. "However, we can cite as an example Ufa FC, which managed to promptly define the minimal group of infected players, who contacted with each other, and then lined up its varsity team."

