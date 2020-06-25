Russian Premier League’s 4 football clubs fined for violating anti-coronavirus rules

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Four Russian football clubs of the Russian Premier League have been fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,440) in total for violating anti-coronavirus regulations in regard to training procedures and the resumption of the league’s tournament matches, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) reported on Thursday.

RPL’s football club Krylya Sovetov was subjected to a fine of 30,000 rubles (almost $434), while Rostov FC and Sochi FC are scheduled to pay 25,000 rubles (over $360) each and Akhmat Grozny must pay a fine of 20,000 rubles.

Football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season were put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season would resume on June 19 and the RPL published later that day a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

The fines were imposed on the mentioned-above football clubs for their failure to follow regulations regarding prevention measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the adjusted RPL calendar, the 2019/2020 RPL Russian Championship’s Round 23 resumed on June 19 with a match between Krylya Sovetov FC and Akhmat Grozny FC. The following day was scheduled for the match between football clubs CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.

The RPL’s new calendar of matches is currently stipulating the following dates to complete the remaining games of the national top-football league this season: Round-24 to be held on June 26-28; Round-25 will be played between June 30 and July 1; Round-26 is now scheduled for July 4-5; Round-27 to take place on July 7-8; while matches of the Round-28 and Round-29 will be organized on July 11-12 and July 15-16 respectively.

Matches of the final RPL stage, Round-30, have been scheduled to start simultaneously at 7:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 22.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,623,570 people have been infected worldwide and more than 487,350 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,229,160 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 613,994 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 375,164 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,605 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.