Hainan presents medal design for Asian Beach Games

On the front side of the gold, silver and bronze medals the emblem of the competition, which is a stylized number six (according to the serial number of international games), is depicted. It consists of three parts: in the left corner there is a player raising a hand, in the middle the is a ball (at the same time this round shape symbolizes the tropical sun), in the right — a sea wave on the beach. Under the official name of the sporting event, the name "Tianya" is carved in small letters - the southernmost point of mainland China, where the competition will take place. Two small circles in the center symbolize the sun and moon rising above the ocean.

HAIKOU, June 24. /TASS/. The organizers of the Sixth Asian Beach Games in Hainan's Sanya presented the design of medals that will be awarded to the winners of the competition this year. Their images were published on the Internet by the local administration.

Designers placed a semicircle on the back of the award, which is closed by images of a dragon and a phoenix, indicating the strength and inexhaustible energy of sports. Below there is an inscription that reads "Olympic Council of Asia." On the edge of the medal — "Welcome to Tianya (also the name of one of the four areas of Sanya —TASS). There, where the ocean begins."

"These awards also show Sanya's innovative spirit, they carved a message to the peoples of all the countries. This is an invitation to take part in a magnificent event, organized taking into account the most modern approach. It will be held perfectly, in a wonderful environment," explained the organizers. According to them, the upcoming games should become "the quintessence of the successful development of Hainan's free trade port."

Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).