Russian Biathlon Union President Drachev says to run again for presidential post

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Drachev, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), told TASS on Thursday that he intended to run for his re-election during the RBU’s extraordinary session next month.

The RBU press office announced in late May that Russia’s governing body of biathlon would hold an extraordinary session of the organization on July 11 in the city of Khimki, in the Moscow Region, to elect a new president.

"I have submitted my candidacy and I will become the president for the second time," Drachev told TASS.

The Russian Biathlon Union is under a strain of numerous interior scandals. On April 1 Russian veteran biathletes, experts, coaches and refereeing officials sent a letter to RBU President Drachev voicing their dissatisfaction with his work and asking him to voluntarily step down.

Drachev, 54, took the helm of the Russian Biathlon Union in May 2018 and his current presidential term expires in 2022.