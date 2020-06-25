Russian boxer Lipinets to face Uzbekistan’s Abdukakhorov this fall for IBF champion’s belt

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian welterweight boxer Sergey Lipinets is set to fight this fall against Uzbekistan’s Kudratillo Abdukakhorov for the champion’s belt of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), Lipinets' longtime manager, Alex Vaysfeld, told TASS on Thursday.

"Lipinets will fight for the IBF champion’s title against Abdukakhorov in September," Vaysfeld said.

Russia’s 31-year-old Lipinets, nicknamed ‘Samurai,’ holds a professional boxing record of 16 wins (12 by KOs) and one defeat, while his 26-year-old opponent from Uzbekistan, nicknamed ‘The Punisher,’ has booked 17 wins (nine by KOs).

Abdukakhorov, who is currently residing in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, has zero defeats in his professional boxing career. He last fought in October 2019 against Luis Collazo of the United States.