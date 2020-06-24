Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin to fight Dillian Whyte in UK’s Brentwood in mid-August

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will fight British boxer Dillian Whyte, the WBC’s interim heavyweight champion, for a shot at the WBC heavyweight world title in the British city of Brentwood in the middle of August, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of World of Boxing promotion company, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The date of August 15 has not been fixed yet. But Povetkin will be fighting there [in Brentwood]. It is planned for the middle of August," Ryabinsky said.

The fight will take place at a mansion owned by British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, which will see at least five fights over a month.

Povetkin fought last time in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.

Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, 2019, two days after his win over Britain’s Hughie Fury. Late last year, Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and then he announced that he was "not thinking about wrapping up his sports career."

The first place in the Top-10 Ranking List of The Ring is shared by Britain’s Tyson Fury and his compatriot Anthony Joshua. The rest of the Top-10 heavyweights is as follows: 2. Dillian Whyte (Jamaica); 3. Deontay Wilder (the United States); 4. Luis Ortiz (Cuba); 5. Andy Ruiz Jr. (the United States); 6. Alexander Povetkin (Russia); 7. Joseph Parker (New Zealand); 8. Michael Hunter (the United States); 9. Oscar Rivas (Colombia); 10. Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria).

In late May, various sports media reported that a mandatory challenge bout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte would be organized either on August 8 or 15 without spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Povetkin-Whyte bout was initially scheduled to be held on May 2 in Manchester. However, the fight was postponed indefinitely because of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, 31, has a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and one defeat throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 35 wins (24 KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.