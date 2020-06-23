CSKA Moscow FC fined $1,450 for fans’ racist chants in regard to Brazilian striker Malcom

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow has been fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,450) for its fans’ racist chants addressed to Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s Brazilian forward Malcom last weekend, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

On June 20, Zenit St. Petersburg FC defeated CSKA Moscow FC 4-0 in their Round-23 game of the recently resumed tournament of the Russian Premier League (RPL). Zenit FC’s striker Malcom scored two goals for his club during the game against CSKA Moscow.

The RFU’s Control and Disciplinary Committee ruled to impose a fine on CSKA Moscow FC for its fans’ misconduct during that game, particularly for racist chants in regard to the Brazilian footballer.

According to the statement from the RFU press service, the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee also ruled to impose a fine of 100,000 rubles on Spartak Moscow FC for an improper behavior of the club’s six players during the match against Arsenal Tula FC (3-2) on Saturday.

The same financial penalty of 100,000 rubles was also enacted on Orenburg FC, whose two players were charged with misconduct during the game against Lokomotiv Moscow FC (0-1) on Sunday.

Football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season were put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season would resume on June 19 and the RPL published later that day a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

According to the new calendar, the 2019/2020 RPL Russian Championship’s Round 23 resumed on June 19 with a match between Krylya Sovetov FC and Akhmat Grozny FC. The following day was scheduled for the match between football clubs CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.

The RPL’s new calendar of matches is currently stipulating the following dates to complete the remaining games of the national top-football league this season: Round-24 to be held on June 26-28; Round-25 will be played between June 30 and July 1; Round-26 is now scheduled for July 4-5; Round-27 to take place on July 7-8; while matches of the Round-28 and Round-29 will be organized on July 11-12 and July 15-16 respectively.

Matches of the final RPL stage, Round-30, have been scheduled to start simultaneously at 7:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 22.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,255,620 people have been infected worldwide and more than 475,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,986,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 599,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 356,429 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,359 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.