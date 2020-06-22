UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says his father still in serious condition in hospital

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Monday his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is still in hospital in serious condition.

"He is still in serious condition, in an intensive care department. He has survived the coronavirus infection but is now suffering from its consequences. He has kidney and heart problems," he said in an interview with TV Channel One.

"I visit him, he recognizes me but we cannot speak because he is connected to medical equipment. I visit him every day, hold his hand, talk to him. He makes gestures giving to understand he recognizes me. I am confident in doctors, they are the best in the world, I have no doubt in that. Many thanks to them for what they are doing," he said, adding that now his father only need time to recover.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is currently undergoing treatment in a Moscow hospital. He was taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support.