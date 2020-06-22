IIHF Congress sets news dates for 2021 World Ice Hockey Championship in Latvia and Belarus

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed on Monday new dates for the 2021 World Championship in Latvia and Belarus, taking into account the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the IIHF press office said in a statement on Monday.

The IIHF stated in April that the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, due on May 8-24, 2020 in Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The 2020 IIHF Extra-Ordinary Congress has assigned the tournaments of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship program…," the statement reads.

"The delegates [of the Congress] confirmed the dates of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Minsk and Riga to 21 May to 6 June 2021," according to the statement.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship was initially scheduled to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus between May 7 and 23, 2021.

