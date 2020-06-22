Russia’s Rublev says his COVID-19 test negative after exhibition tennis event in Croatia

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev announced on his Twitter page on Monday that he took a test for the novel coronavirus following an exhibition tournament in Croatia last week and the result was negative. Croatian tennis player Borna Coric announced earlier in the day that his COVID-19 test was positive after the exhibition tennis tournament in the Adriatic resort of Zadar over the weekend. "I wanted to tell you that I am fine and healthy. I tested negative for Covid-19," Rublev, who is currently rated by the ATP Rankings as the World’s No. 14, wrote on his Twitter page. "I hope that our lives will soon return to normal. And we can handle it together."

Croatia’s Coric was the second one to test positive for COVID-19 among the participants of the exhibition tennis tournament in Croatia. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who participated at the exhibition event as well, announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The final match of the exhibition tennis tournament in Croatia last week was cancelled after the news of the COVID-19 virus outbreak among the participants. Russia’s Andrey Rublev was scheduled to play in the final against World’s No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

After Dimitrov, who is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and the World’s No. 19, reported on Sunday about his positive test for the novel coronavirus, Djokovic left the tournament and headed to Belgrade to get tested for COVID-19. Before the global self-isolation over the COVID-19 pandemic as well as postponements and cancellations of the international sports events this year, Rublev already won two tennis tournaments in 2020. He is also the winner of the 2017 ATP Croatia Open tournament and the 2019 Kremlin Cup, which he won on his 22nd birthday. Earlier in the year, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the ATP announced their joint decision to suspend indefinitely all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19