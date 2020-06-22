Croatian tennis player Coric diagnosed with COVID-19 after exhibition tournament last week

Coric is the second player to test positive for COVID-19 among the participants of the exhibition tennis tournament in the Adriatic resort of Zadar during the weekend, according to the latest data

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Croatian tennis player Borna Coric’s test for the novel coronavirus is positive after he took part in the exhibition tournament in Croatia last week, the player announced on his Twitter page on Monday. Coric is the second player to test positive for COVID-19 among the participants of the exhibition tennis tournament in the Adriatic resort of Zadar during the weekend. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who participated in the exhibition event in Croatia as well, announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19," Coric, who is currently ranked as the World’s No. 33, said on his Twitter page. "I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days get tested!"

"I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!" the 23-year-old Croatian tennis player added. The final match of the exhibition tennis tournament in Croatia last week was cancelled after the news of the COVID-19 virus outbreak among the participants. Russia's Andrey Rublev was scheduled to play in the final against World's No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. After Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and the World's No. 19, reported on Sunday about his positive test for the novel coronavirus, Djokovic left the tournament and headed to Belgrade to get tested for COVID-19.