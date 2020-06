MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Tinkoff-Russian Premier League Round 23 match FC Krasnodar vs Dynamo Moscow has been postponed over new coronavirus cases among football players of the Moscow team, the Russian Football Union said.

Three football players of Dynamo Moscow - Clinton N'Jie, Sebastian Szymanski and Charles Kabore have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The match will be held on a reserve date of July 19.