Russian national football team might have exhibition matches vs. Sweden, Poland

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The coach staff of the Russian national football team is keeping in mind possibly organizing exhibition games against Sweden and Poland in fall, as these matches could not go ahead as planned earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, head coach of the Russian team Stanislav Cherchesov told TASS.

The Sweden-Russia match was supposed to take place on March 28 in Stockholm, while the Russians were scheduled to face the Poles on June 2 in Warsaw. The Russian team also could not compete against Moldova and Serbia.

"We could not play against Sweden and Moldova in March and against Poland and Serbia in June. We are keeping these teams in mind, but there are a multitude of nuances which should be foreseen and agreed. As soon as these agreements are reached, the RFU (Russian Football Union - TASS) will communicate it via its official sources," Cherchesov said.