Russia’s figure skating coach Tutberidze joins national team at training camp near Moscow

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. World’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, has joined her national athletes for the work at a training camp in the town of Novogorsk near Moscow, Alexander Gorshkov, the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), told TASS on Wednesday.

This March, Tutberidze left for the United States, where her daughter Diana Davis resides and practices the sport of figure skating. Tutberidze later returned to Russia and was requested to undergo a two-week quarantine procedure due to the ongoing global of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She [Tutberidze] has completed her two-week quarantine after her arrival from the United States and has already started her [training] work," RFSF President Gorshkov said.

Russian figure skaters from the group of Tutberidze arrived on May 25 at the Novogorsk training camp outside Moscow. Nikolai Domoratsky, who is in charge of the training base, told TASS on May 25 that among the figure skaters arriving at the training center in Novogorsk were Alena Kostornaia and Anna Shcherbakova.

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, only with a strict observation of all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22, regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps.

