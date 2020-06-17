US Open tennis tournament to run as scheduled, but without fans, says New York governor

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, will be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, i.e. between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said addressing a news conference.
"It will be held without fans, but we can watch it on TV, and I'll take that," Cuomo told journalists. "The tennis authority is going to be taking extraordinary precautions."
The New York governor announced on his Tweeter account on Tuesday night that the US Open tennis tournament "will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13."
He also stated that "the USTA [the United States Tennis Association] will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing and transportation."
This year’s two Grand Slam tournaments, namely the 2020 Wimbledon and the 2020 French Open, have been cancelled and postponed correspondingly due to COVID-19 pandemic.
