Russian national trampoline jumping team starts training at sports center near Moscow

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian national trampoline jumping team has started its training sessions at the Novogorsk training center near Moscow after all athletes and the accompanying staff took tests for the novel coronavirus, Nikolai Makarov, the president of the Russian Trampoline Federation, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian national trampoline team arrived at the Novogorsk training center on June 8. The strongest athletes are here," Makarov said. "In line with the most recent requirements they all took tests for the novel coronavirus." "All the athletes are healthy and started their training sessions," he continued. "Our training camp is due to end on June 26."

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes on condition that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22 regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps.

Last month, the European Union of Gymnastics announced that Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi would host next year the postponed 2020 European Championships in Trampoline. The championship was initially scheduled to run between April 29 and May 2 in Sweden’s Gothenburg, but was put off earlier in the year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

At the previous European championship in 2018, the Russian team of gymnasts finished in the top of the overall medals standings having clinched five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

COVID-19