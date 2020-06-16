Russian Anti-Doping Agency resumes its work on national athletes' testing

RUSADA collected 2,755 doping samples between January and March this year, but on March 28 suspended its testing work due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has resumed its work on testing athletes for banned performance enhancing substances, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday. "Following a lengthy break we are resuming our testing work," Pakhnotskaya stated.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS last week that the agency was set to restart its work based on the "international testing standards, requirements of safety provision for medical personnel and the most recent recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] regarding the work during the coronavirus pandemic." RUSADA collected 2,755 doping samples between January and March this year, but on March 28 suspended its testing work due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples in excess of the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples. RUSADA Director General Ganus announced to TASS last year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples was planned to be achieved through the cost reduction in logistics and more effective work organization.

