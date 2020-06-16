This season’s ATP tournaments to resume on August 10 in Washington DC

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) will resume on August 10 with an event in Washington DC, Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, tennis players will not be subjected to quarantine after their arrival in the United States, which will make it easier for them to plan the dates to enter the country for the tournament.

Earlier in the year, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the ATP announced their joint decision to suspend indefinitely all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Another ATP tournament in the United States is set to start on August 17 in New York and then the city plans to host the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, between August 31 and September 13.

This year’s two Grand Slam tournaments, namely the 2020 Wimbledon and the 2020 French Open have been cancelled and postponed correspondingly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

