Chechnya’s Grozny to host Russian Weightlifting Championship in mid-August, says official

The 2020 Russian Weightlifting Championship was initially scheduled to be held in Grozny on June 22-29, however earlier in the year the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The 2020 Russian Weightlifting Championship will be organized in Grozny, the capital of the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, on August 17-23, a senior official with the Executive Board of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) told TASS on Monday.

"The Executive Board has approved at its session today new dates for the Russian Weightlifting Championship," Gennady Anikanov, a member of the RWF Executive Board, told TASS.

"The Championship will be held in Grozny on August 17-23," Anikanov said.

In early April, RWF President Maxim Agapitov stated that the 2020 European Weightlifting Championship in the Russian capital of Moscow, which was rescheduled earlier in the year for mid-June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had again been postponed until autumn.

The championship was initially scheduled to be hosted by Moscow on April 4-12, but on March 10 the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced a decision to move the tournament for June 13-21 as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The European Weightlifting Championship in Moscow had the status of the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

COVID-19