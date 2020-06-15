{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Dates for 2020 FIAS World Sambo Championship to be announced in late September

The 2020 FIAS World Championship was initially scheduled to be hosted by Ashgabat in November this year, however it was put off indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) will announce the new dates for the Sambo World Championship in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat before the end of September, FIAS President Vasily Shestakov told TASS on Monday.

The 2020 FIAS World Championship was initially scheduled to be hosted by Ashgabat in November this year, however it was put off indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Sambo Championship is organized annually by the FIAS as the main tournament in Sambo and Combat Sambo since 1973.

"The World Championship has been scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in November," Shestakov said. "If the situation regarding the novel coronavirus spread declines, the tournament will be held as scheduled."

"The [final] decision regarding the organization of the tournament will be made not later than the end of September," the FIAS president added.

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

In November 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its official recognition for the Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, which can help the sport to officially enter the Olympic program of wrestling competitions in the future and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,035,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 436,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,152,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 537,210 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 284,539 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,091 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

