Swedish striker Berg extends for another year his contract with Russia’s Krasnodar FC

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Swedish footballer Marcus Berg has extended his contract with Russian football club Krasnodar for one more year, the press service of Krasnodar FC announced on Monday.
The new contract with the 33-year-old Swedish forward, who also plays for his country’s national team, is now in force until June 30, 2021, according to the club's press service.
Berg signed up with Krasnodar FC in the summer of 2019 and booked six goals and one assist in his 26-match appearances with the Russian club. Playing for his national Swedish team since 2008, Berg scored 21 goals in 76 matches.
The next season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) football tournament in Russia is set to begin on August 1, 2020 and will run until June 30, 2021.
On June 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season, which was put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19 with a match between Krylya Sovetov FC and Akhmat Grozny FC. The following day will see a clash between football clubs CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.
Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. After 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Championship, Zenit St. Petersburg FC ranks first in the national tournament’s standings with 50 points, while Krasnodar FC is third with 41 points trailing Lokomotiv Moscow FC, which currently has 41 points as well.
