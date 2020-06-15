Ukrainian volleyball player Pashitsky going to receive Russian passport soon

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian volleyball player Dmitry Pashitsky, who is currently playing as a middle-blocker for Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg volleyball club, told TASS on Monday that he would soon receive a Russian passport.

"An issue regarding my Russian passport has been settled," Pashitsky said. "My chances of joining the Russian national team? I believe that the Russian blockers are the strongest in the world. I have played at various international tournaments and I have a lot to compare with."

"However, if I am summoned [to the Russian national team], I will certainly be ready," the 32-year-old Ukrainian volleyball player added.

Last week, Pashitsky left his previous volleyball club Kuzbass Kemerovo for Zenit St. Petersburg. Born in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in 1987, Pashitsky spent most of his life in the Latvian city of Riga, where he began playing volleyball.

Starting from 2009, Pashitsky appeared with different volleyball clubs in Estonia, France and Poland before signing with Russia’s Kuzbass Kemerovo volleyball club in 2017.