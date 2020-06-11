FIFA temporarily allows footballers to play for three clubs during season

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has allowed footballers to play for three football clubs during the season as a temporary amendment to the FIFA Regulations in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the publication on 7 April of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key football regulatory issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIFA administration has since conducted 13 different workshops with representatives from its member associations (MAs), confederations, the World Leagues Forum (WLF) and the European Club Association (ECA)," the statement reads.

"After further discussions within the working group examining football regulatory issues impacted by COVID-19…, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has today approved further temporary amendments to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and the Rules Governing the Procedures of the Players’ Status Committee and the Dispute Resolution Chamber," the statement continues.

"In order to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players, players are permitted to be registered with a maximum of three clubs and are eligible to play in official matches for three clubs during the same season," according to the statement.

