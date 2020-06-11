National Hockey League allows clubs to open training camps for Stanley Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The National Hockey League (NHL) has allowed ice hockey clubs to open training camps starting on July 10, the US-based league’s press office announced on Thursday.

The NHL season was put on hold on March 13 due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The league announced on May 26 its Return to Play plan, which consisted of four phases and the reopening of training camps is the Phase 3, while Phase 4 will be the formal resumption of play.

"Training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will open July 10," a statement from the NHL’s press office said.

"Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan will occur provided that medical and safety conditions allow, and the parties have reached an agreement on resuming play," the statement reads. "The length of training camp and the start date for formal resumption of play (Phase 4) will be determined at a future date."

According to the official NHL website, "The tournament will begin with the Stanley Cup Qualifiers, which will include 16 teams playing eight best-of-5 series and a round-robin among the top four teams in each conference to determine seeds for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The qualifiers will be held at two hub cities to be identified — one for the 12 participating Eastern Conference teams and one for the 12 Western Conference teams — and begin at a date to be determined."

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,520,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 420,500 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,818,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 502,436 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 261,150 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,532 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.