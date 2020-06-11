Russian national football team retains 38th position in FIFA World Ranking’s new edition

The FIFA Ranking has remained static since its previous edition on April 9 as the world keeps fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus and all international football fixtures, including friendlies, were put on hold.

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad has retained its February’s 38th position with 1,470 points in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Friendly matches of the Russian national team against Poland and Serbia, on June 2 and 6 respectively, were cancelled.

"Although club football has slowly restarted or been scheduled to restart in various leagues around the world, the spread of COVID-19 remains an obstacle to the staging of international matches," a statement from FIFA reads. "This has again affected the latest World Ranking, which remains unchanged."

"Belgium remain at the summit ahead of France and Brazil, who complete the podium, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth respectively. Lying in wait behind them are, in descending order, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia," the statement added.

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on July 16, 2020.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,477,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 419,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,791,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.