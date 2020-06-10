Russian tennis chief: All national teams’ players healthy and returned to trainings

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. All tennis players, who are on the rosters of the Russian national teams of all age categories, are healthy and they have resumed with their training sessions, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Wednesday.

The RTF president told TASS earlier that Russian national tennis teams list 235 players and 222 of them were on self-isolation in Russia during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As of today, all our tennis players returned to trainings and they are all healthy," Tarpishchev said adding that during the self-isolation period he maintained a regular contact with all players of the national teams.

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, only with a strict observation of all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22, regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps.

Earlier in the year, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced their joint decision to suspend all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,387,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 415,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,640,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.