Swiss tennis star Roger Federer says to skip the rest of this season’s tournaments

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. World’s No. 4 Roger Federer of Switzerland has underwent a follow-up surgery on his right knee and will skip the rest of this season’s tournaments, the Swiss tennis star wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," the 38-year-old tennis player, who underwent his first knee surgery in February, wrote. "Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level."

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly. But, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," he added.

Federer holds a record of 20 Grand Slam tournaments wins in addition to 103 ATP tournaments wins. The Swiss player is the six-time winner of the Australian Open tournaments (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), eight-time Wimbledon winner (2003-2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), five-time winner of the US Open tournaments (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and he is the 2009 French Open Champion.

At the opening Grand Slam tournament of this year, the 2020 Australian Open, Federer cruised to the semifinals, where he lost to the eventual winner of the tournament, Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Earlier in the year, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced their joint decision to suspend all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.