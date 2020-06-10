Russian tennis chief: Dates for 2020 Kremlin Cup to be announced after mid-June

The 2020 Kremlin Cup in Moscow was initially scheduled for October 19-25, however, Tarpishchev disclosed to TASS earlier that the tennis tournament was most likely to be moved to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The dates and the venue for the 2020 Kremlin Cup will be announced after a session of involved organizations on June 15 with the participation of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"We cannot say anything definite at the moment," Tarpishchev said when asked about the dates for this year’s Kremlin Cup. "We have numerous options, but we may start speaking about something definite only after June 15, when all involved organizations, including representatives of the ATP and WTA will gather for a session," he said. "Only after that date there will be some certainty about the tournaments, including the Kremlin Cup."

The Women's Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals announced their joint decision earlier in the year to suspend all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

