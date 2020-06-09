Russian Football Union approves dates for 2020/2021 Premier League’s season

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has made a decision on the dates of the next 2020/2021 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), the RFU press service reported on Tuesday.

The next season of football tournaments in Russia will begin on August 2020 and will run until June 30, 2021.

On June 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season, which was put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

The RPL published on June 2 a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship. According to the new calendar, the 2019/2020 RPL Russian Championship’s Round 23 will be resumed on June 19 and the final, Round 30, will be played on July 22.