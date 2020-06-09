Russian Football Union to ask UEFA to extend this year’s transfer window by four weeks

The Russian Premier League (RPL) announced last Friday following an on-line conference of its executive management’s representatives that this year’s transfer window would be opened on July 26 and closed on September 19.

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) intends to ask the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to extend this year’s transfer window by one month, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Tuesday.

On June 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season, which was put on hold on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19.

"The transfer window opens in late July," Dyukov told journalists. "We [RFU] will be asking the UEFA to expand this window to 12 instead of eight weeks."

The RPL published on June 2 a calendar of the remaining matches of the Russian football championship. According to the new calendar, the 2019/2020 RPL Russian Championship’s Round 23 will be resumed on June 19 with a match between Krylya Sovetov FC and Akhmat Grozny FC. The following day will see a clash between football clubs CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

After 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Championship, Zenit St. Petersburg FC ranks first in the national tournament’s standings with 50 points, while Krasnodar FC is third with 41 points following Lokomotiv Moscow FC, which currently has 41 points as well.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,210,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 408,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,550,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 485,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 242,397 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.