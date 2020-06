MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has approved the calendar of the season’s remaining matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL) and the Russian Cup, the RFU press service announced on Tuesday.

On June 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stated that football matches of the 2019/2020 RPL season, which was earlier put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19.