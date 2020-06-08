Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow parts with German defender Benedikt Howedes

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow has cancelled a contract with German footballer Benedikt Howedes, the club’s press office announced on Monday, adding that the contract was terminated upon mutual agreement of both parties.

The 32-year-old German footballer joined Lokomotiv Moscow FC for the 2018/2019 RPL season and his contract with the club was in force until the summer of 2021. The club’s press service added that Howedes made a decision to part with Lokomotiv Moscow FC citing family reasons.

German daily Bild reported earlier that Howedes was concerned about the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia.

Playing for the German national football team Howedes became the winner of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He also clinched two bronze medals of the UEFA Euro Cups with his national team.

After 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Championship, Zenit St. Petersburg FC ranks first in the national tournament’s standings with 50 points, while Krasnodar FC is third with 41 points following Lokomotiv Moscow FC, which currently has 41 points as well.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), which were earlier put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19.

