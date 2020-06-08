Russia’s European champion in high jump Alexander Shustov suspended for four years

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has issued a four-year suspension to national high jumper Alexander Shustov based on a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), RusAF’s press service announced on Monday.

The 35-year-old athlete was accused of resorting to a banned performance enhancing drug or a prohibited method. Shustov’s four-year suspension term starts on June 5, 2020 and all his athletic results, achieved between July 8, 2013 and July 7, 2017, were annulled.

Shustov is gold winner of the 2010 European Athletics Championships in Barcelona and the bronze winner of the 2011 European Indoor Championships in Paris. He also packs one gold and one silver of the Russian Athletics Championships.

When reached by a TASS correspondent following his suspension, Shustov said that he completely disagreed with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne.

"I disagree with the CAS decision," Shustov told TASS. "My lawyers said that they are not going to stop and plan on moving further and file an appeal. As of now, a decision was made only by one CAS arbitrator. We will see what comes next."

"I was personally taking part in the hearings," he continued. "According to the case materials, all my doping samples were clean, but people allege that I was taking part in some sort of a program."

"The evidence is circumstantial, but under the present-day situation it is beneficial for them to assume that we took part in such programs," Shustov said. "I do not believe that what took place there [in the court] can be called justice."