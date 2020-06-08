Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s Peruvian striker Farfan set to start individual trainings

The 35-year-old footballer will be back on the football field as soon as his follow-up tests for the novel coronavirus show negative results, according to the club’s doctor

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow’s Peruvian forward Jefferson Farfan, who was diagnosed in mid-May with COVID-19, will begin individual trainings after his follow-up tests for the novel coronavirus show negative results, club’s doctor Nikita Karlitsky told TASS on Monday.

The 35-year-old footballer from Peru was the first player of the Russian Premier League (RPL) to have tested positive for the virus. Cases of COVID-19 among players from other clubs were reported later. Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s press service announced last week that Farfan recovered from the virus and was undergoing obligatory follow-up tests. "Farfan is currently undergoing a standard procedure of testing following the recovery from COVID-19," Karlitsky said. "When is he expected to be back exactly? I believe we will know about it in a day or two. As soon as his tests show negative results he will start with training sessions."

Read also Russian Premier League publishes calendar of remaining 2019/2020 football season matches

"He will start trainings under an individual program at the training base, because he was unable to hold full-fledged practices before and there is a high risk of sustaining an injury now," the club’s doctor added. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced on June 2 that football matches of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), which were earlier put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be resumed on June 19. Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments. After 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Championship, Zenit St. Petersburg FC ranks first in the national tournament’s standings with 50 points, while Krasnodar FC is third with 41 points following Lokomotiv Moscow FC, which currently has 41 points as well. COVID-19