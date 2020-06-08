Russian ski jumper Kustova slapped with suspension over anti-doping rules violation

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Federation of Ski-Jumping and Nordic Combined of Russia (FSJNCR) has suspended for 18 months ski jumper Alexandra Kustova for violating anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported on Monday.

The 21-year-old athlete was suspended for her failure to provide the required information about her whereabouts and the 18-month disqualification begins from November 27, 2019.

Kustova is the bronze medalist of the 2015 Russian Ski Jump Championship. She is also a silver medalist in Ladies' junior team normal hill event of the 2015 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Kazakhstan.

Reached by a TASS correspondent to comment on the situation, Dmitry Dubrovsky, the president of the Russian Ski-Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation, said Kustova is not wrapping up her sports career because of the current suspension and plans to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Alexandra is trying to maintain her physical shape," Dubrovsky said. "She is not done with the sport and still has perspectives of competing at the [2022] Olympics in China.".