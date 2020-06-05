Moscow to host postponed 2020 IFSC European Climbing Championship on Nov 20-29

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The 2020 IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) European Championship in Moscow, which was earlier rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in late November, the IFSC press service announced in a statement on Friday.

"During yesterday’s teleconference meeting, the IFSC Executive Board decided to move the IFSC European Championships in Moscow (Russia) to the period from November 20 to 29, in order to further minimize the health and logistic risks connected to the pandemic," the statement from the IFSC reads.

The 2020 IFSC European Climbing Championship was initially scheduled to be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on March 20-27, but was rescheduled in April for June 15-22 over the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Climbing Federation of Russia (CFR) announced later in April that the tournament was likely to be moved for late November.

This year’s European Climbing Championship had the status of the qualifications tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

