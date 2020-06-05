Russian female weightlifter Yevstyukhina’s doping test positive for banned substance

"IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Nadezda Evstyukhina (Russia) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone metabolite," the statement from the IWF press office reads.

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. A doping sample of Russia’s three-time weightlifting world champion Nadezhda Yevstyukhina has tested positive for a banned performance enhancing substance, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced in a statement on Friday.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency to resume its testing work after May 20, says agency’s head

"The Athlete is already under provisional suspension in view of another potential anti-doping rule violation since 16 August 2019," according to the statement. "IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed."

The IWF reported that the same banned substance was also discovered in doping samples of Russian male weightlifters Oleg Chen and David Bedzhanyan, who are both two-time European champions.

In June 2016, Sample B probes of Russian female weightlifters Marina Shainova and Nadezhda Yevstyukhina, who are the 2008 Olympics silver and bronze medalists respectively, tested positive for doping substances, and they were later stripped of their medals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.