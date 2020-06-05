Russian Sports Ministry needs to step up anti-doping cooperation with federations

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry and national sports federations must step up their cooperation on the fight against doping abuse, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

Matytsin took part earlier in the day in the annual reporting session of the Russian Sports Ministry’s Panel, which was organized this year as an on-line conference due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is extremely important to teaching children the culture of zero-tolerance to doping abuse since their early years of trainings," Matytsin said addressing the participants of the on-line conference.

"The program on counter-actions in regard to doping abuse and on the protection of interests of clean athletes has always been and still is a priority in the work of the Russian Sports Ministry, including the educational and administrative aspects," he continued.

"It is important to step up cooperation with [sports] federations, regional authorities and the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency [FMBA] on the implementation of this program," Matytsin added.

Matytsin, who also serves as the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the post of the Sports Minister of Russia on January 21.

Addressing the on-line conference of the Sports Ministry’s Panel, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin stated that the Sports Ministry as well as the government must be paying a close attention to the developments of an international court dispute between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC), sent their official notifications to CAS expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne announced on June 2 that it was set to hear a debate between RUSADA and WADA in the period between November 2 and 5.