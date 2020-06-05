Some 280 Russian Paralympians to travel for Tokyo Summer Paralympics next year

RPC President Lukin took part earlier in the day in the annual session of the Russian Sports Ministry’s Panel, which was organized this year as an on-line conference due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. About 280 Russian athletes representing 19 different sports will travel to Japan for the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year, Vladimir Lukin, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), said on Friday.

"We plan that Russian athletes will be represented in 19 out of the total of 22 sports," Lukin said. "Our delegation [at the Tokyo Paralympics] may be represented by up to 479 people, including 279 athletes."

"It is extremely important that all earlier earned quotas remain in force," Lukin told the Panel’s on-line session. "Russian Paralympians have already secured 132 quotas to participate in the Games, which means 171 athletes in 13 sports."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,714,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 393,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,261,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.